360,272 Shares in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 360,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.14% of VNET Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in VNET Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VNET Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in VNET Group during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in VNET Group during the third quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

VNET stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.33. VNET Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $16.13.

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 28.54%. The firm had revenue of $307.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.88 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that VNET Group, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

VNET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura Securities raised VNET Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of VNET Group from $16.10 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VNET Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

