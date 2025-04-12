36,950 Shares in AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO in the fourth quarter valued at $17,622,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in AMMO in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in AMMO by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 85,738 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

AMMO Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POWW opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $157.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36. AMMO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $2.86.

AMMO Profile

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

