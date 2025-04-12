38,953 Shares in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 38,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,492,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,584,000 after buying an additional 100,527 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter worth about $91,683,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Light & Wonder by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 288,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,882,000 after acquiring an additional 90,117 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 539.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,142,000 after acquiring an additional 131,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 100,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 48,621 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNW stock opened at $78.01 on Friday. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $115.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.05 and a 200-day moving average of $93.71.

In other Light & Wonder news, CFO Oliver Chow sold 2,595 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $272,319.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,753.30. The trade was a 41.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP James Sottile sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $248,652.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,331 shares in the company, valued at $8,161,513.74. The trade was a 2.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,884. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNW. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Light & Wonder from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Light & Wonder from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.91.

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

