47,755 Shares in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000. Norges Bank owned 0.05% of Edgewise Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Edgewise Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of EWTX opened at $11.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.78. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $38.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Edgewise Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EWTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Koch sold 8,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $259,339.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,774.34. This represents a 37.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $36,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,822.19. This represents a 7.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,836 shares of company stock valued at $986,245 in the last 90 days. 24.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EWTX has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank cut Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

Get Our Latest Report on EWTX

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.