61,342 Shares in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 61,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 795.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,284,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,081 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,149,000. Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vista Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $23,403,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the 4th quarter worth $21,120,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,022,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,307,000 after buying an additional 222,165 shares during the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Vista Energy in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.40 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vista Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Vista Energy in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.73.

Vista Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VIST opened at $38.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.04 and its 200-day moving average is $50.67.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.67). Vista Energy had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vista Energy

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

