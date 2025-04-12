61,812 Shares in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 61,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 31,308 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Saul Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 280.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 15,424 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 75.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $501,000. 49.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saul Centers Price Performance

Shares of BFS opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.11. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.59 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.67 million, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Saul Centers Dividend Announcement

Saul Centers ( NYSE:BFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $67.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.94 million. Saul Centers had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Saul Centers, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

