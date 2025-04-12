61,812 Shares in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 61,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 31,308 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Saul Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 280.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 15,424 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 75.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $501,000. 49.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Saul Centers Price Performance
Shares of BFS opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.11. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.59 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.67 million, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.97.
Saul Centers Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.79%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.
View Our Latest Analysis on BFS
About Saul Centers
Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Saul Centers
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.