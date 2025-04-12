65,883 Shares in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 65,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Gentherm by 3.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Gentherm by 233.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 952.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Gentherm from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Gentherm stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Gentherm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $56.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.75.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.39). Gentherm had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $352.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

