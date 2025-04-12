73,640 Shares in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 73,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.19% of Orthofix Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 37.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.23. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $20.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orthofix Medical

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Orthofix Medical news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $71,164.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,262.20. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Massimo Calafiore sold 9,203 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $157,739.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,948.14. This represents a 6.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,511 shares of company stock valued at $335,827. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Orthofix Medical Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

