Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Alcoa by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in Alcoa by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 6,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Alcoa Stock Up 4.3 %

AA opened at $24.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.28. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $47.77.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. Alcoa had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 5.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley raised shares of Alcoa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

