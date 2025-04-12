Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 45,617 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 148,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,130,000 after buying an additional 76,846 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 24,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $629,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter.

AMLP opened at $46.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.46. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.24.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

