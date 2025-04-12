Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.50 and traded as low as $38.80. Alfa Laval Corporate shares last traded at $38.80, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.70.

About Alfa Laval Corporate

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

