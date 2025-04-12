Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Bluegrass Capital Partners LP’s 4th Largest Position

Bluegrass Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 11.9% of Bluegrass Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bluegrass Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.19.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total value of $1,256,648.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,434,843.92. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $3,262,306.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,933,860. The trade was a 22.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN opened at $184.87 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

