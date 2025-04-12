Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Increased by Claris Advisors LLC MO

Claris Advisors LLC MO lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.8% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 17,054.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,652,116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,018,120 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 82,457.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,405,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,125,148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,926,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,116,341,000 after buying an additional 6,545,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 23,742.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,102,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,119,463,000 after buying an additional 5,081,217 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.0 %

AMZN stock opened at $184.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $3,262,306.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,933,860. The trade was a 22.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.