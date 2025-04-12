Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Reduced by Wallace Hart LLC

Wallace Hart LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,206 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.9% of Wallace Hart LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wallace Hart LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its position in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.19.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 5,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total transaction of $1,290,770.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,265,436.64. The trade was a 7.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $184.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

