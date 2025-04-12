American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,156,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after acquiring an additional 203,758 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 202,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 300,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 73,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Stock Performance

SHYF opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $278.41 million, a P/E ratio of -88.55 and a beta of 1.83. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $17.56.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $201.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -222.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on SHYF shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. DA Davidson raised The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

