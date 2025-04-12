Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,481 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.0% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Martin Capital Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in Apple by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 147,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,482 shares during the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,488 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,650,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Apple Price Performance
NASDAQ AAPL opened at $198.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.87 and its 200-day moving average is $231.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.08 and a 12-month high of $260.10.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.87%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $202.33 to $167.88 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson set a $290.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $188.00 target price (down previously from $202.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Apple from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.26.
Insider Activity at Apple
In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total transaction of $8,683,316.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,072,269.86. The trade was a 17.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. This represents a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,451 shares of company stock valued at $40,818,720. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
