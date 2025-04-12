Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,481 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.0% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Martin Capital Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in Apple by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 147,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,482 shares during the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,488 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,650,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $198.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.87 and its 200-day moving average is $231.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.08 and a 12-month high of $260.10.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $202.33 to $167.88 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson set a $290.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $188.00 target price (down previously from $202.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Apple from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total transaction of $8,683,316.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,072,269.86. The trade was a 17.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. This represents a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,451 shares of company stock valued at $40,818,720. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.