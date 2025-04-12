Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 51,345 Shares of Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 195,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,345 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Ellington Credit were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EARN. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ellington Credit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Credit by 243.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Credit in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Credit during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC bought a new position in Ellington Credit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 20.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Ellington Credit news, Portfolio Manager Gregory Morris Borenstein acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $37,840.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,140. This trade represents a 80.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Credit Stock Performance

EARN stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.42. Ellington Credit has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $179.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.74.

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Ellington Credit had a net margin of 226.01% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ellington Credit will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Ellington Credit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Ellington Credit’s payout ratio is 320.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ellington Credit from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Ellington Credit Company Profile

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

