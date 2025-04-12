Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 65,374 Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,374 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.38% of Gilat Satellite Networks worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GILT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut Gilat Satellite Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Up 1.5 %

Gilat Satellite Networks stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.49. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 8.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilat Satellite Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. Its portfolio consists of cloud-based satellite network platform, very small aperture terminals, amplifiers, modems, on-the-move antennas, solid state power amplifiers, block upconverters, transceivers, and defense ground systems and field services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.