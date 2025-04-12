Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Holdings in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Free Report) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,556 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.74% of Ames National worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATLO. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ames National by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ames National by 299.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ames National by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ames National by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ames National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Ames National Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATLO opened at $16.56 on Friday. Ames National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.03. The firm has a market cap of $147.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.53.

Ames National Announces Dividend

Ames National ( NASDAQ:ATLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 5.94%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

