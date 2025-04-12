Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Holdings in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Free Report) by 608.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,909 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.44% of Tredegar worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 68,423 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Tredegar by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 503,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 130,291 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Tredegar by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tredegar alerts:

Tredegar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TG opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $247.99 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61. Tredegar Co. has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tredegar ( NYSE:TG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $154.05 million during the quarter. Tredegar had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 3.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tredegar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

View Our Latest Research Report on TG

Tredegar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.