Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 143.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,101 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.07% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 64,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 60,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other news, insider Thomas N. Schmitt sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $327,096.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,876.32. This represents a 61.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John A. Burkhart III sold 4,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $242,759.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,987.20. This trade represents a 21.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,132 shares of company stock worth $620,476 in the last three months. 8.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $52.53 on Friday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.27 and a fifty-two week high of $55.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.63.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.56 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.24%. Research analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SKWD. Barclays lifted their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

