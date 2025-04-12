Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 210,153 Shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) by 74.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,153 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.15% of Quipt Home Medical worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kanen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,346,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 12,383 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 207.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 78,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 53,275 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter. 42.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Quipt Home Medical Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Quipt Home Medical stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.34 million, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 0.65. Quipt Home Medical Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical ( NASDAQ:QIPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 6.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quipt Home Medical Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QIPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.