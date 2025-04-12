Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 69,086 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 370.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,086 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.10% of Everi worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,811,000 after purchasing an additional 830,470 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Everi by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after buying an additional 22,849 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,857,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,631,000 after buying an additional 47,844 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 262,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 21,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 125,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 46,888 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 7,332 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $100,668.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,615.20. This trade represents a 8.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everi Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average is $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Everi Profile

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

