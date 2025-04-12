Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 98.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 868,384 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 56,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,033.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 134,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,293,000 after purchasing an additional 122,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BABA. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $118.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.36.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 3.6 %

Alibaba Group stock opened at $107.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $68.36 and a one year high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

