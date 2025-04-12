Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Free Report) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,538 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 70.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH purchased a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth $541,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 46,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

IRS stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 79.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

