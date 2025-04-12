Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Holdings in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) by 86.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491,942 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 10,155.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1,590.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTVE. UBS Group downgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Performance

PTVE opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $18.03.

About Pactiv Evergreen

(Free Report)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.