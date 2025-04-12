Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Position in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its position in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Free Report) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106,272 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Mistras Group were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MG. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mistras Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Mistras Group by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 8,298 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Mistras Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Mistras Group by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mistras Group

In other Mistras Group news, Director Nicholas Debenedictis purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $98,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 217,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,308.24. The trade was a 4.82 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Mistras Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Mistras Group Price Performance

MG stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.46 million, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $12.44.

Mistras Group Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

