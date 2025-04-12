Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Holdings in Evans Bancorp Inc (NYSE:EVBN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp Inc (NYSE:EVBN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.44% of Evans Bancorp worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVBN. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Evans Bancorp by 4,230.0% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,489,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,981,000 after acquiring an additional 25,877,406 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,475,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $2,417,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Evans Bancorp

In related news, CEO David J. Nasca sold 1,434 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $55,653.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,967.11. The trade was a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evans Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Evans Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE EVBN opened at $34.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.74. Evans Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $46.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Evans Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Evans Bancorp’s payout ratio is 61.40%.

Evans Bancorp Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

