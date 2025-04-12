Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 516.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in CorVel were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in CorVel by 193.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CorVel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 360,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,703,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after acquiring an additional 65,940 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CorVel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CorVel by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven J. Hamerslag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.48, for a total transaction of $1,234,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 314,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,772,720. The trade was a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 16,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $1,933,025.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 551,787 shares in the company, valued at $64,553,561.13. This represents a 2.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,723 shares of company stock valued at $5,757,140. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

StockNews.com raised CorVel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $115.86 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $76.20 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.04.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 32.22%.

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

