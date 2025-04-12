Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 402,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,172 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMBP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $880,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 600,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 403,938 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 8,746 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $592,000. 16.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

NYSE:AMBP opened at $2.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.18.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 1,760.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.73%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMBP shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.25 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3.35 price objective (down previously from $3.60) on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.60 to $3.10 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.44.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Further Reading

