Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $1.04 Million Stake in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report) by 77.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 339,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172,841 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in HUYA were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 4,396.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,854,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after buying an additional 2,790,696 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in HUYA by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 758,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 302,988 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $711,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HUYA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Daiwa America downgraded HUYA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.68.

HUYA Price Performance

HUYA stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average is $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.03 million, a PE ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 0.73. HUYA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

HUYA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 42.55%. HUYA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,766.67%.

HUYA Profile

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

Further Reading

