Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.33% of Nathan’s Famous worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nathan’s Famous in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 125.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 271.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Nathan’s Famous by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

Nathan’s Famous Price Performance

Shares of NATH stock opened at $92.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $379.62 million, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.13. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $104.96.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 96.05% and a net margin of 16.19%.

Nathan’s Famous Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Nathan’s Famous’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

