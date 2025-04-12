Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $1.22 Million Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 88.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 540,858 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.05% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,107,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,072,000 after buying an additional 75,803 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 184,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 160,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 188.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $17.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

