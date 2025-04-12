Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,961 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.10% of Sally Beauty worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 56,879 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,790,000 after purchasing an additional 43,016 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 5.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 103,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 529,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 19,153 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

SBH opened at $8.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.18. The stock has a market cap of $867.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.35. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $937.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.44 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 4.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sally Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

