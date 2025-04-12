Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $1.01 Million in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,599 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 388.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 127 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 395 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on VRTS shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $221.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $252.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $220.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Up 1.6 %

VRTS stock opened at $150.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.53. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.13 and a 52-week high of $252.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 11.86 and a quick ratio of 11.86.

Virtus Investment Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.25%.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

