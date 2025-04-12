Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $1.06 Million in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 83,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $511,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $5,212,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 208,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

NYSE PMT opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.17. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $15.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.58.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:PMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 48.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.09%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 120.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

In other news, Director Doug Jones sold 14,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $210,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,189. This represents a 18.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

