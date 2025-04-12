Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $1.18 Million in Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GFR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GFR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 167,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GFR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Greenfire Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Greenfire Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Greenfire Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Greenfire Resources in the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Greenfire Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Greenfire Resources Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Greenfire Resources stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.61. Greenfire Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $346.02 million, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.28.

Greenfire Resources Company Profile

Greenfire Resources ( NYSE:GFR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenfire Resources had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $149.31 million for the quarter.

Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen.

