Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $995,000 in Magnera Corp (NYSE:MAGN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Magnera Corp (NYSE:MAGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Magnera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,763,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Magnera in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,969,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Magnera in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Magnera during the fourth quarter worth about $52,408,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Magnera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAGN opened at $15.08 on Friday. Magnera Corp has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $26.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $533.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.76.

Magnera ( NYSE:MAGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter. Magnera had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,150.98. This represents a 1,531.39 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Curt Begle acquired 23,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.08 per share, for a total transaction of $501,408.88. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,311.28. This trade represents a 8,495.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Magnera in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Magnera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

