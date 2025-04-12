Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $998,000 in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.10% of Bristow Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTOL. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bristow Group by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in Bristow Group by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Birnam Oak Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bristow Group during the 4th quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the third quarter worth $572,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

Bristow Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VTOL opened at $27.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.14. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristow Group

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $353.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.00 million. Bristow Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

In related news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 8,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $272,245.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,188,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,299,923.75. This represents a 0.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lorin L. Brass sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $99,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,848. This trade represents a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,027 shares of company stock worth $1,149,792 in the last three months. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bristow Group

(Free Report)

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.