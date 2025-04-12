Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Stock Holdings in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its position in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,718 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Eastman Kodak were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,997,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,263,000 after purchasing an additional 87,402 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 739,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 32,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 17,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Trading Up 2.9 %

KODK opened at $6.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Eastman Kodak has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 3.67.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak ( NYSE:KODK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter.

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

