Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 215,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AUR. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Aurora Innovation by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 217.2% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Aurora Innovation by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aurora Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Monday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aurora Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.57.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

NASDAQ AUR opened at $6.19 on Friday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $10.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.68.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

