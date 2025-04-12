Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2025

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 215,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AUR. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Aurora Innovation by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 217.2% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Aurora Innovation by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aurora Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Monday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aurora Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AUR

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

NASDAQ AUR opened at $6.19 on Friday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $10.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.68.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AURGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aurora Innovation

(Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR)

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.