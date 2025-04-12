Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 84,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BALY. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Bally’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 63.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 14,567 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $482,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 120.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,425 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bally's alerts:

Bally’s Trading Up 9.5 %

Shares of BALY stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93. Bally’s Co. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $18.98. The company has a market capitalization of $747.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $1.34. The company had revenue of $580.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.83 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 79.10% and a negative net margin of 30.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post -7.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BALY. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bally’s from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Bally’s to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BALY

Bally’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bally’s Corp. is a global casino-entertainment company with a portfolio of casinos and resorts and online gaming businesses. It operates through the following segments: Casinos & Resorts, International Interactive, and North America Interactive. The Casinos & Resorts segment consists of the company’s casino and resort properties, a horse racetrack, and a golf course.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.