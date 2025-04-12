Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 182,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Infinera during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera Price Performance

Infinera stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. Infinera Co. has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $414.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.08 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 45.12% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Infinera in a research report on Saturday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infinera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.09.

Read Our Latest Report on INFN

Infinera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.