Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 721,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OGI. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Organigram by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Organigram by 803.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 14,876 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Organigram by 8.3% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,948,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 149,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Organigram Price Performance

OGI opened at $1.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.45. Organigram Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $130.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.10.

About Organigram

Organigram ( NASDAQ:OGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Organigram had a negative net margin of 31.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Organigram Holdings Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

