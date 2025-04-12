Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 25,543 Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) by 173.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,285 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,543 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.24% of SmartFinancial worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 340,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 139,009 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,718,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 423.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 48,576 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SmartFinancial by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 42,771 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 274,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 40,104 shares during the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMBK stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.67. The stock has a market cap of $460.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

In related news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn bought 1,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.75 per share, for a total transaction of $40,379.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 96,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,595.50. This represents a 1.21 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

