Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases New Shares in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 93,326 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.28% of Shore Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 41,971 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 27,627 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 712,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 13,445 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Shore Bancshares by 61.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Shore Bancshares in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shore Bancshares Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SHBI stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $392.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 13.44%. Equities analysts predict that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shore Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.09%.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.