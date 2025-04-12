Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases Shares of 124,826 Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 124,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Arteris by 0.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,491,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,375 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 36,908 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 410,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 64,081 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Arteris by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 24,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Arteris by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 31,213 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arteris Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIP opened at $5.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Arteris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $12.64.

Insider Activity at Arteris

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). Arteris had a negative return on equity of 828.71% and a negative net margin of 58.27%. The company had revenue of $15.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $113,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,001.64. The trade was a 6.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO K Charles Janac sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $516,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,907,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,346,448.03. This trade represents a 0.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,927 shares of company stock worth $918,829 in the last three months. 33.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Arteris from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

