Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 129.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,216 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in IAC were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in IAC during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in IAC by 1,398.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in IAC by 1,193.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in IAC by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC alerts:

IAC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $34.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.24. IAC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IAC. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of IAC from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on IAC from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on IAC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on IAC from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of IAC in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on IAC

IAC Company Profile

(Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.