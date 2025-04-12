Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Holdings in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Free Report) by 85.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,137 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.55% of Kingstone Companies worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 22.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Kingstone Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:KINS opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Kingstone Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average of $14.32. The firm has a market cap of $227.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

About Kingstone Companies

(Free Report)

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

