Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Holdings in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,320 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Heritage Insurance were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 28,416.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 87,240 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 412.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 15,468 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 79,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Heritage Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Heritage Insurance Stock Performance

Heritage Insurance stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $695.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.83. The company had revenue of $210.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.87 million. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kirk Lusk bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $83,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 618,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,770.60. The trade was a 0.98 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie J. Garateix purchased 5,000 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $63,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,228,218.16. This represents a 0.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $280,450 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.